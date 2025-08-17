10x Genomics’ (TXG) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

10x Genomics Trading Up 0.9%

TXG opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.03.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.63. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $33,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 331,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,180.40. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $77,546.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,083,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,087.50. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,872 shares of company stock worth $173,238. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,557,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

