10,808 Shares in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG) Purchased by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLG. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Financial Stock Down 0.2%

FLG opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.11. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

