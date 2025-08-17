10,000 Shares in Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Bought by Corient IA LLC

Corient IA LLC bought a new position in Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bae Systems by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bae Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bae Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bae Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,598,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bae Systems from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bae Systems in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Bae Systems from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bae Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bae Systems has an average rating of "Hold".

Bae Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29. Bae Systems PLC has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $109.82.

Bae Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

