Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for AWI Earnings

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AWI. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $195.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AWI stock opened at $193.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $118.14 and a 52 week high of $197.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.58.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.