Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EMN Earnings

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.77. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.08 EPS.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.
NYSE:EMN opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.21. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 882.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
