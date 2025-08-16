Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for CMC Earnings

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMC. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 80.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 282.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

