Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of F5 Q4 Earnings

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of F5 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $11.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F5’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $315.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. F5 has a one year low of $194.45 and a one year high of $334.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $440,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,465.89. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,816 shares of company stock worth $4,227,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

