Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for EW

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Shares of EW stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,134 shares of company stock worth $1,311,745. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

