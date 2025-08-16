Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) & Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Critical Contrast

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Titan Machinery and Worksport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 2 2 2 3.00 Worksport 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Titan Machinery presently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.34%. Worksport has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.69%. Given Worksport’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

This table compares Titan Machinery and Worksport”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $2.67 billion 0.17 -$36.91 million ($2.63) -7.40 Worksport $8.48 million 2.60 -$16.16 million ($6.60) -0.50

Worksport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worksport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery -2.23% -8.22% -2.64% Worksport -134.19% -93.40% -65.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Worksport on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, feed stock, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company’s construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, and road and highway construction machinery. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe; and New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria, Australia. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Worksport

(Get Free Report)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. It serves its products to automotive accessories, consumer electronics, and residential and commercial HVAC system markets. The company also sells its products through wholesalers, private labels, distributors, and online retail channels, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and e-commerce platform hosted on Shopify. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.