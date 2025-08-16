WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.1250.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.50 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WNS by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WNS by 57.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at about $2,575,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WNS opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21. WNS has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

