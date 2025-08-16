William H. Yeh Acquires 4,000 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) Director William H. Yeh acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 253,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,726.60. The trade was a 1.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.72. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 137.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAOI. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

