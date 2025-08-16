What is Chardan Capital’s Forecast for RCKT FY2025 Earnings?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.04). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RCKT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $329.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,363,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,189 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,820,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after buying an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,004,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after buying an additional 2,106,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,903,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 2,284,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

