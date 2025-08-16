Weik Capital Management Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Weik Capital Management decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $239.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $192.86 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.29 and a 200 day moving average of $258.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.