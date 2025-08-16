Weik Capital Management Has $455,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Weik Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $361.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

