Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 1,257.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,205,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,217,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 665,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 443,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 997,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 387,777 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.27. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $75,311.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,872,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,771,413.75. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBLA shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.34 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

