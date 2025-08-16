Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,076,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,588,000 after purchasing an additional 224,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,996,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,509,000 after purchasing an additional 465,789 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,633,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,456,000 after purchasing an additional 177,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $226.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.50. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Insider Activity

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

