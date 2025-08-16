Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 73,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $797.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $72.52 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,252,135. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $216,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,334 shares of company stock valued at $13,913,350. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

