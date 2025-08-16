Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.82 and last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 78764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $657.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

