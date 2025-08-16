Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.82 and last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 78764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $657.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.05.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.
