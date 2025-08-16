VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

VNRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jones Trading upgraded shares of VolitionRx to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VolitionRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

VNRX stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

In related news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds acquired 78,125 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,609,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,302.08. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 78,125 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 966,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,760.96. This trade represents a 8.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 258,750 shares of company stock valued at $148,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 3.5% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,493,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 286,644 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 60,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

