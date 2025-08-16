Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in UBS Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,397,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

