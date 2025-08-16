Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $5,758,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Workiva by 3,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

WK opened at $74.78 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on WK

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.