Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 485,145 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,145 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 2,363,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gogo

In other news, Director (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $93,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,174,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,919,302. This represents a 67.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Begler sold 107,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,607,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,810. This represents a 88.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $16.50 target price on Gogo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 303.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Gogo had a return on equity of 88.04% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

