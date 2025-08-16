Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,234 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 39,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 607,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $390,887.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,886.02. This trade represents a 26.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $11,988,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,160,000. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,794 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,913. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $58.60 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

