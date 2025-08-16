Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,104 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2,235.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

PD opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.98 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

