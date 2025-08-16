Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 41,162 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,162 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Veracyte by 1,267.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 810.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 23,936.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

