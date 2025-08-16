Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.15% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 547.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $60,005.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,093,164.32. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $93,429.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,157.35. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $425,962. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ TWST opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.36.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.