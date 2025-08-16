Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,154 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 1,360.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,795 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,665,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of GSK by 138.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,646,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after buying an additional 955,891 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,237,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,656,000 after buying an additional 907,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,921,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GSK opened at $39.30 on Friday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

