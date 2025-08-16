Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,252 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 504,381 shares in the company, valued at $19,670,859. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,129.81. This trade represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 645,938 shares of company stock worth $26,823,776. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 target price on shares of DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

