Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $582.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.64. The company has a market cap of $526.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $461.90 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,178,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.