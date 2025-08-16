Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,571,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $481,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,198 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,592,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Shell by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,298,000 after purchasing an additional 519,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 42,743.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,867,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,162,000 after buying an additional 2,861,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.0%

Shell stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 billion. Analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. Santander cut shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.30 target price (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.