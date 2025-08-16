Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,183 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $206.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.67. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.