Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by Dynamic Financial Group

Dynamic Financial Group lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $591.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $594.03. The company has a market cap of $710.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

