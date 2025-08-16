Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 44,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 154,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $51.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.