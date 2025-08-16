Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,644 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $33,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.38. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.5175 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

