UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Price

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.48%.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $210,229.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,771.82. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

