Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 163.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,742 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $66.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Bernstein Bank lowered Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

