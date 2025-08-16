Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $180.25 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

