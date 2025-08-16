Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

EWG stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

