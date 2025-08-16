Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $71.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $71.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.