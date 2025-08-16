Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 922.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,999 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $117,929,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

