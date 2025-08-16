Trivium Point Advisory LLC Takes Position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,255,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Tempus AI by 92.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after buying an additional 278,311 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempus AI news, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,156.08. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 51,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $3,723,561.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,844.24. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,080,775 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of TEM opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 4.98.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The business had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.86) earnings per share. Tempus AI’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

