Trivium Point Advisory LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 94,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $333,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,163.04. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $8,734,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $118.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

