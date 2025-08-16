Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 3,276 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC decreased its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 147,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,722,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $25.62 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.