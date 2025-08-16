Trivium Point Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,391 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

