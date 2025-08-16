Trivium Point Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.65 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

