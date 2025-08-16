Trivium Point Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $54.40.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.