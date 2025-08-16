Trivium Point Advisory LLC Buys 54 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 124,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 3,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Arete started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $194.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

