TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Head to Head Comparison

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and TransUnion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 12.00% 25.24% 15.29% TransUnion 8.99% 16.08% 6.47%

Risk & Volatility

Recruit has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransUnion has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 1 0 3.00 TransUnion 1 4 10 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recruit and TransUnion, as reported by MarketBeat.

TransUnion has a consensus price target of $112.4615, suggesting a potential upside of 26.33%. Given TransUnion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransUnion is more favorable than Recruit.

Dividends

Recruit pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. TransUnion pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Recruit pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransUnion pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TransUnion has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TransUnion is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruit and TransUnion”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $23.36 billion 4.07 $2.70 billion $0.85 14.32 TransUnion $4.36 billion 3.98 $284.30 million $2.00 44.51

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than TransUnion. Recruit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransUnion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Recruit beats TransUnion on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers HR solutions that support business clients’ recruiting and hiring activities and individual users’ job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. This segment also provides marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk. This segment serves various industry vertical markets, including financial services, technology, commerce and communications, insurance, media, services and collections, tenant and employment, and public sectors. The International segment offers credit reports, analytics, technology solutions, and other value-added risk management services; consumer services, which help consumers to manage their personal finances; consumer credit reporting, insurance and auto information solutions, and commercial credit information services. It serves customers in financial services, retail credit, insurance, automotive, collections, public sector, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

