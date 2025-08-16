Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $427.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

