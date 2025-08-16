Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.